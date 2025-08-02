Two youths nabbed for double murder case in Patna's Janipur

Patna, August 2 (IANS) In a shocking revelation, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma, on Saturday, announced the arrest of two youths in connection with the brutal double murder and arson case in Nadwa village within the Janipur police station limits, police said.

The incident, which rocked the area on July 31, was found to be the result of one-sided love and premeditated revenge, according to the police.

SSP Sharma, while addressing a press conference, said that Shubham Kumar (19), a jilted lover, along with his friend and accomplice Roshan Kumar (19), carried out the heinous crime.

Shubham, nursing deep resentment after learning that the girl he once had a relationship with was in contact with someone else, allegedly decided to kill her and her brother.

"The investigation revealed that Shubham, driven by the mentality of 'if she can't be mine, she won't be anyone's' hatched the conspiracy a week in advance," SSP Sharma said.

According to the police, Shubham and the victim were in a relationship during their school days.

However, opposition from the girl's family led to their separation.

Despite the breakup, Shubham maintained familiarity with the family and used to visit their home.

On the day of the incident, Shubham bought kerosene in a bottle from a local shop.

He then headed straight to the victim's house.

The victim's brother was asleep, while the girl was awake.

Shubham is alleged to have first attacked the brother and smashed his head using a brick and then strangulated the girl, before setting the room on fire and locking the house from outside with Roshan's help to simulate an accident or mystery.

Both accused fled the spot but were caught during the investigation initiated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in light of the crime's gravity.

"The accused confessed to committing the crime during questioning. Roshan's role was primarily in hiding evidence and assisting in the accused duo's escape," the SSP added.

The police have also begun questioning the shopkeeper, who sold the kerosene to Shubham, as part of efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the premeditation behind the crime.

It has been revealed that the accused lived just three to four kilometre from the crime scene and had been planning the act for at least a week.

Patna Police said that they are collecting forensic evidence, examining digital communication between the parties, and ensuring that all angles -- especially abetment, motive, and pre-crime planning -- are thoroughly investigated.

The gruesome nature of the crime has left the local community in shock.

Security in Nadwa village and nearby areas has been tightened.

Police patrolling has been increased, and psychological counselling support is being considered for the deceased's surviving family members.

