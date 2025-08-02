Dubai and Abu Dhabi confirmed as host cities for 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been confirmed as official host cities for 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup, set to happen from September 9 to 28. Dubai will host 11 games, including the final, while Abu Dhabi will host eight matches.

India will play its Group A games against UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively, while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

“The Asia Cup is more than just a tournament, it’s a celebration of Asian cricket. Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are well equipped to deliver a seamless and world class experience for players, fans, and broadcasters alike.”

“We are confident that the 2025 edition will not only set new standards for excellence but also deepen the connection between the game and millions of passionate supporters across the continent,” said Mohsin Naqvi, President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in a statement on Saturday.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, while Group B comprises of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. It’s also the first time Asia Cup, to be held in the T20I format keeping in mind the preparation of teams for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, will have eight teams.

Top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Fours stage, with the top two facing each other in the title clash to decide the winner of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, which kicks off with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong China.

While India is the designated host of the Asia Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will stage the tournament in the UAE due to the mutual agreement between them and Pakistan to play at neutral venues in 2027 owing to the geopolitical and diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having beaten Sri Lanka in the 2023 final held in the 50-over format in Colombo. Sri Lanka had won the Asia Cup in the T20I version after beating Pakistan in the final in 2022.

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup full schedule

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai

September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 19 - India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai

September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai

September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi

September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai

September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai

September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai

September 28 – Final, Dubai

