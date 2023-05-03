Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Pichnad Machil area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Two terrorists killed. Search operation still going on," police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Further details were awaited.

