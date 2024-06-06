Two Scrubber Dryer Robots deployed for cleaning at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here has deployed two state-of-the-art Scrubber Dryer Robots at the Terminal 2 with advanced features designed to optimise the cleaning process, an official said on Thursday.

The environment-friendly robots take up thorough cleaning without the need for constant human intervention and adapt cleaning modes depending on floor type and dirt levels.

Operated on long-lasting (eight hours) Li-Ion batteries that perform across a wide temperature range, the robots have visual and audio alerts for safety, advanced automotive-grade sensors to detect glass and sudden obstacles, comprehensive data analysis and reporting for optimal performance, an official said.

For seamless operations, the machine operators undergo comprehensive training with the manufacturer and receive certification upon qualification which ensures that the robots are operated safely and efficiently.

For safety, the robots are equipped with a beacon with flashlight to alert nearby staff and passengers, speed control mechanisms to reduce speed during busy hours, and sensors on both sides to detect obstacles, and an emergency stop switch on each machine.

compared with traditional cleaning methods, the robots save over 50 per cent electricity, around 20 per cent water and reduced chemical consumption through dynamic cleaning processes.

Currently, CSMIA has deployed the two autonomous Scrubber Dryer Robots which can also be remotely operated, with plans to expand this technology next year.

