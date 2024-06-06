Tejan Yadav was inspired by Bobby Deol's 'Aashram' role for his character Narayan Shashtri

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Tejan Yadav, who essays the role of Narayan Shashtri in the upcoming supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', shared that his character draws inspiration from Bollywood star Bobby Deol's character from crime drama web series 'Aashram'.

Speaking about the role, Tejan shared: "The closest reference to the character will be Bobby Deol's role in the series 'Aashram'. I portray a Baba who is not what he seems. The villagers have blind trust in him, believing he has divine power and solutions to their problems."

"He takes advantage of their innocence. This character is particularly special to me as it has allowed me to explore this side of myself, adding to my list of favorite works," the actor said.

For the unversed, Bobby essays the role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's directorial 'Aashram'. The series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

Tejan further called his role Narayan, a character with multiple shades.

"He is not at all what he portrays to the people. He is a deeply intriguing and secretive personality, showcasing some of my best work. '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' isn't your typical family drama; it's a unique and different show, offering the audience something unprecedented," added Tejan.

The show stars Rajveer Singh as Abhimanyu. Actors Shambhavi Singh, Aayushi Bhave, and Krip Suri are seen in pivotal roles.

'10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' is set to premiere on June 10 on Star Bharat.

