Two nursing students killed as car runs amok in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) A car ran amok in Telangana’s Gadwal town on Tuesday, killing two nursing students and injuring some others.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when students of a nursing college were waiting for a bus at a bus stop to go to their hostel.

According to police, the SUV rammed into the students waiting at the Housing Board Turning Bus Stop in the Gadwal district headquarters.

Two female students died on the spot, while three others were critically injured. They were shifted to the government hospital, where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

Two children, who were also waiting at the bus stop, sustained grievous injuries and were also admitted to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Maheshwari, a resident of Makthal, and Manisha, who hailed from Wanaparthy.

After the accident, the SUV driver escaped from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle. Locals said the driver lost control of the vehicle as he was drunk.

Police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The bodies of the two deceased students were also shifted to the mortuary at the government hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation. A police officer said they were trying to apprehend the person who was driving the vehicle.

The incident sent shock waves among parents of the students of the nursing college.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, district Collector B. M. Santosh and Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao visited the government hospital.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has expressed shock over the accident. He condoled the death of two nursing students. He spoke to the Gadwal MLA over the phone.

The Minister directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured. He also asked them to provide assistance to the families of the deceased students.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.