Two new franchises join World Padel League for upcoming third season

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) After making a successful India debut in February this year, the World Padel League (WPL) announced the return of its third season. The league, supported by the Indian Padel Federation, is set to take place between August 12 to 16 here at the Nesco Center.

In the upcoming season, WPL is set to grow from four franchises to six, with two new teams joining the mix. The upcoming season promises five days of action-packed matches in the heart of Mumbai, featuring top global padel players.

Expressing excitement for the upcoming season, Hemali Sharma, co-founder, World Padel League said, “The growth of padel in India has been a journey to watch out for. Just six months since our last edition, Season 3 of the WPL marks a major milestone as we expand the scale of competition and set new benchmarks for the sport. India is fast emerging as a high-potential growth hub for padel. Our ambition goes beyond fostering the sport as we aim to craft a dynamic, world-class sporting experience that captivates seasoned fans and first-time audiences alike.”

Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President, Indian Padel Federation, added, “The World Padel League has played a crucial role in elevating padel’s visibility in India. With a growing ecosystem of players, clubs, and infrastructure investments, the country is poised to become a key padel destination in the region. Initiatives like the WPL blend international talent with local engagement, giving budding players the encouragement to elevate their game at par with global standards. We are happy to extend our continued support to the league.”

Held at the Nesco Center, the last edition saw SG Pipers Cheetahs clinching the title by defeating the Vernost Jaguars in a thrilling final. With two new teams joining the fray, Season 3 promises a dynamic fusion of world-class sport and high-voltage entertainment.

