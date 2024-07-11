Two lakh jobs in next five years in hospitality sector: Goa CM

Panji, July 11 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant on Thursday stated that two lakh jobs would be created in the hospitality sector in the next five years and urged youths to take the opportunity.

He was speaking during the ‘World Youth Skill Day’ programme in north Goa.

CM Sawant said that Goa being a tourist state human resource is required in repute hotels.

“According to experts from this industry, a maximum five per cent of youth of Goa join the hospitality sector. But the requirement is for much more than that. These are white collar jobs,” Sawant said, urging youths to join Industrial Training Institute (ITI) classes where hospitality and housekeeping training are offered.

“Those who join these classes will get 100 per cent job placement. In the next five years around two lakh jobs will be created in the hospitality sector. We need to grab these jobs. If we don’t, then outsiders will grab them. Then we should not blame them,” CM Sawant said.

CM Sawant said that after joining this sector people can upgrade and get promotions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.