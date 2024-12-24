Two juveniles among five held for opening fire at youth in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Five persons, including two juveniles, were nabbed on Monday for opening fire in South Delhi in which a youth was injured, police said.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday when 20-year-old man Kunal, from Madangir, was shot and later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

A police officer said that a used cartridge was recovered from the spot and an FIR was registered against the accused.

The police officer added that investigations led to the arrest of Kamal alias Anna and Shubham -- both 23-year-old -- Sahil (22) and two juveniles.

Two country-made pistols, a knife and two motorcycles used in the commission of the crime were also recovered from their possession, he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attack stemmed from personal enmity, the police officer said. Anna allegedly attempted to take revenge after being beaten by Kunal and his friend Sera during a previous altercation, he stated.

Anna and Sahil were identified as the shooters, the officer added.

