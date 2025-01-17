Two held for opening fake bank accounts in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 17 (IANS) Gurugram Police have arrested two criminals for allegedly opening fake bank accounts in the name of 'Jan Dhan Yojana' and making them available to cyber thugs, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Shaun, a resident of village Kiranki, Gurugram and Azharuddin alias Azru, a resident of Punhana, Nuh. The police have also recovered five bank passbooks, fake rent agreements and electricity bills from them.

The complainant told the police that he had met two persons who told him that they opened bank accounts under 'Jan Dhan Yojana', of which Rs 7,000 is given by the government every month. The accused opened a bank account for the victim.

After opening the bank account, he took the victim's ATM cards and mobile numbers registered in the bank account and said that after going to the government office and registering under 'Jan Dhan Yojana', they would get their ATM cards and mobile numbers back.

"When the bank did not return the victim's ATM card and mobile number for several days, he went to the bank and enquired, and then he came to know that a lot of money had been transacted from his bank account," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP, cyber crime said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the IT Act at the cyber police station (west), Gurugram.

During the investigation, the police team led by Inspector Sandeep, SHO of the said police station nabbed the accused from Sector-10 on Wednesday.

During police interrogation, it was found that both the accused used to open bank accounts under 'Jan Dhan Yojana' by telling people that the government would deposit money in these accounts.

"To open a bank account, the accused used to get fake agreements and electricity bills prepared. After opening the bank account, they used to take the bank ATM card and registered mobile number from the bank account holder in the name of registering the bank account in the government office. After that, they used to sell those bank accounts to another accused for Rs 10,000," he said.

Accused Sahun has been taken on one day of police custody and remanded from the Court for further interrogation and recovery, police said.

