Two cops trade blows over cut of illegal levy in Bihar

Patna, Sep 18 (IANS) Illegal levy of money by policemen is not a new affair in Bihar. The matter again came to the fore in Nalanda district where two cops traded blows at each other allegedly over the distribution of such money.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which one of the policemen could be heard saying that he will not take a lesser share of the money.

Following the incident, Nalanda SP Ashok Mishra has initiated an inquiry and asked both the cops to submit a written reply on this count.

The incident took place at Sohsarai under Rahui police station in Nalanda district where the two cops involved were seen kicking and punching each other. One of them could be seen picking up a stick and hitting on the leg of the other policeman.

