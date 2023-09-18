Mariah Carey welcomes two furry friends to her family

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey excitedly welcomed two new furry friends into her home as she shared the news that her family adopted two new kittens named Nacho and Rocky Jr.

The ‘Obsessed’ singer shared the newest addition to her family with her fans in a sweet end-of-summer post on Twitter, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. In the post, the mother-of-two was seen posing with her new pets alongside her 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

In the wholesome snap, Mariah was all smiles as she and her kids held their tiny light orange striped kittens.

In the snap, the famous pop singer looked comfy and cute in her home as she was seen rocking a pair of cheetah print pants paired with fuzzy white slippers. Mariah captioned the post: "Summer prolonged... even though I try, I can't let go! Introducing #DemKittens, the new adopted family members: Nacho & Rocky Jr."

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, fans flooded the post with love and excitement for their new family members and Mariah's clever slip-in reference to lyrics from her song ‘Can't Let Go’ from her "Emotions" album which is celebrating its 32nd anniversary today after it's debut in 1991.

One fan wrote: "Aww. We love the new family members. They're already icons" along with a photo of Mariah covered in colorful hearts. Another fan added: "We LOVE to see you enjoy the life you DESERVE with your beautiful family, Queen!! Thank you always, for sharing your life and music with us.”

And a third tweeted: "Absolutely adorable family pics! So glad you're enjoying time with family and living your best life. Love how you fit some ‘Can't Let Go’ lyrics in there. Happy Anniversary to the ‘Emotions’ album.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.