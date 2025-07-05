From tweet to treat: Superfan Ranjith 'overwhelmed' by Neeraj Chopra's heartfelt gesture

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) For Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran, a die-hard fan of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, it was nothing short of a dream come true as his travel and stay to witness the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic has been sponsored by none other than the reigning world champion himself.

Ranjith, who hails from Coimbatore, had taken to social media to ask for help in attending India’s first international javelin competition slated for Saturday evening in Bengaluru. "If anyone can sponsor me ₹2,000, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore," he posted on X on June 25.

Neeraj replied a day later, offering him a complete VVIP experience and a five-star hotel stay. “Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to @nc_classic is on me! And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!” Chopra posted.

Speaking to IANS just before the event, Ranjith said, “I couldn’t believe it was really happening. I was extremely overwhelmed — it felt surreal to even receive a reply from Neeraj Chopra himself. I couldn’t believe it at first. No one could have planned for something like this. After all, it’s not every day you get to meet a champion.”

“Nobody in my family believed it at first, just like me. I had to explain to them, ‘Yes, it’s really happening,’ and walk them through everything. But in the end, everyone was happy — my friends, my family — they were all genuinely excited,” he added.

Adding to the charm surrounding the event, Chopra also had an unplanned encounter with an elderly fan during a walk through the streets of Bengaluru earlier this week. Calling him a "kind-hearted uncle", the interaction was shared via a reel on the Neeraj Chopra Classic’s official Instagram handle.

“Sometimes, the best moments aren’t planned. A quiet street in Bengaluru. A kind-hearted uncle. And a javelin legend who never forgets where he comes from,” read the caption.

As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to elevate India's status on the global athletics map. It will feature a stellar line-up of elite javelin throwers.

The event will see the participation of global javelin stars, including Chopra, Thomas Rohler, Julius Yego, and others. Chopra played a pivotal role in the staging of the event in India.

