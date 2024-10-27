TVK supporter en-route to party's state conference dies in road accident

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) A supporter of Tamil superstar Vijay’s political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was killed and another party worker was injured after a truck collided with their motorcycle in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

The incident took place near Teynampet when they were on way to the party’s inaugural state conference, scheduled for this evening in Vikravandi.

Police promptly arrived at the scene and cleared the traffic.

Notably, Vijay had advised party members against travelling by two-wheelers to the conference.

However, thousands of TVK supporters are headed to Vikravandi on two-wheelers for the landmark event.

There is heavy congestion at the venue of the first state conference of TVK with cadres and fans from even Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh reaching the venue along with party supporters from Tamil Nadu.

Approximately 200,000 people are expected to attend the conference, prompting the Tamil Nadu Home Department to deploy 6,000 police officers for security.

North Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg will oversee security operations, supported by four DIGs, 10 SPs, and additional personnel.

Anticipation is building near V Salai, close to Vikravandi, where Vijay is expected to outline his party’s agenda and policies during the conference. Reports suggest several film personalities and retired senior bureaucrats may join the newly formed TVK.

The 85-acre conference venue features a grand entrance modeled after Chennai’s historic Fort St. George, with an additional 207 acres set aside for parking.

Towering cutouts of iconic figures such as B.R. Ambedkar, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, K. Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, Anjalai Ammal, and the legendary kings of the Chera, Chola, and Pandya dynasties, alongside a massive cutout of Vijay himself, add to the grandeur of the event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.