TVK postpones district secretaries meeting due to glitch in app launch

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has postponed its much-anticipated district secretaries' meeting originally scheduled for Sunday at the party headquarters in Panayur, Chennai.

The meeting will now likely be held on July 24, party sources said.

The meeting was expected to mark the launch of TVK's new mobile application aimed at facilitating a large-scale membership drive ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

However, technical issues in the app's functioning have delayed both the launch and the associated meeting.

Party sources said that the glitches are being addressed and the app will be ready by July 24. The mobile application is a key element of TVK's grassroots expansion plan.

It is designed to streamline the membership enrollment process and centralise volunteer data, allowing for efficient communication and coordination across all organisational levels.

During the rescheduled meeting, Vijay is expected to provide an in-depth presentation to district secretaries on how to use the app effectively to boost outreach and ensure a data-driven approach to party building.

Training sessions will also be organised for district-level functionaries to familiarise them with the app's features, reporting systems, and performance tracking tools.

The party sources noted that the membership drive, powered by the new app, is projected to significantly strengthen TVK's cadre base across Tamil Nadu.

The postponed meeting was also set to discuss critical logistics for TVK's upcoming state conference in Madurai on August 25.

Discussions were expected to cover the formation of organising committees, transport and accommodation arrangements, stage design, and coordination of delegates.

The goal is to ensure that the conference reflects TVK's growing organisational strength and readiness to contest future elections.

Since its inception, TVK has focused on building a strong grassroots presence.

Vijay's direct involvement in strategic planning and execution has played a central role in energising the party's base.

With the membership app launch and the Madurai conference on the horizon, TVK is gearing up to consolidate its structure and sharpen its political messaging.

The August 25 Madurai conference is expected to be a landmark event in the party's calendar.

Vijay will address the gathering and outline TVK's political roadmap, aiming to mobilise cadre strength and increase public engagement across Tamil Nadu.

