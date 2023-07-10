Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss OTT 2: Deets Inside 

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has become a massive success on Jio Cinemas, thanks to contestants who have been entertaining the viewers with their fights, friendship and romance in the house.

Know Everything About Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT has got extended by another two weeks. Yes, what you read is right. Audiences are going to witness many twists and turns in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Yes, the show organizers are planning for some wild card entries in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

We have heard from our sources that Elvish Yadav has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish is likely to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry.

Here are a few stunning pictures of the upcoming contestant.