Meet Safe, Danger Zone Contestants Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been grabbing the headlines since the show went on air. It has been four weeks since Bigg Boss started streaming on Jio Cinema. Bigg Boss viewers also got their favorite contestant in the house. The popular contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2 are- Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhruve.

Safe Contestants In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhruve, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for this week's elimination. Pooja, Manisha Rani and Avinash are in safe zone for this week's elimination, thanks to their fans.

Danger Zone Contestants Fourth Week

Controversial contestant Bebika Dhruve is losing her image in the house. In a recent episode, Bebika Dhruve made comments on Abhishek Malhan's parents. Abhishek's fans have been trolling her on social media. Falaq Naaz is also in the danger zone with the least votes. Mostly, Salman Khan might evict Falaq Naaz from the show.

