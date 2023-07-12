BB OTT2: Abhishek Malhan VS Elvish Yadav, Here's What We know 

Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which is being hosted by Salman Khan, has been trending on social media for several reasons. Currently, fans are loving the show. Bigg Boss show organisers are planning for wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house.

Wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2

According to reports, YouTuber Elvish Yadav is all set to enter the Bigg Boss House as a wild card entry. Elvish Yadav might enter the house in tonight’s episode.

Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan

Elvish Yadav entering the Bigg Boss house will make for an interesting competition among the existing housemates. There is going to be a huge battle between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 2?

