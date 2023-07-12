Bigg Boss OTT 2: Latest Voting Results, Check Who Is Leading With Highest Votes

One cannot deny the fact that the Bigg Boss OTT season has become a huge success on Jio Cinema. Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its fourth week. The nominated contestants are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhruve, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev for this week's elimination.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 voting results

Pooja Bhatt is leading in unofficial polls with the highest votes, as she has got 35,000 votes so far and still counting. Manisha Rani is a strong contestant, she is also getting a large number of votes from her fans.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 danger zone contestants

Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev are in the bottom position with the least votes. If we go by the unofficial polls, there is a chance for Bigg Boss makers to eliminate Bebika, but they may not eliminate her, as she is providing content to the audience.

Probably, Avinash Sachdev might get eliminated from the show. Well, we aren’t sure, let’s wait and watch.

Also Read: BB OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Feeling Home Sick

