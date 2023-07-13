Bigg Boss OTT 2 Week 4 Voting Results

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been grabbing a lot of attention and garnering impressive TRP ratings, thanks to the popular contestants Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar who are providing content to the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fourth week voting trends

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT is in the middle of its fourth week. Bigg Boss viewers are changing their opinions on contestants going by their performance. in the tasks. It is hard to predict who will win Bigg Boss OTT 2.

BB OTT voting results

Currently, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Falak Naaz, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are the contestants who have got nominated for the fourth-week elimination process.

BB OTT Voting trends today

According to the reports, Manisha Rani is at the top with the highest vote percentage followed by Pooja Bhatt in the second position. The contestants who are in the safe zone of Bigg Boss OTT are Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Falak Naaz. Bebika Dhruve and Avinash are in the danger zone.

