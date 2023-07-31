Manisha Rani Or Jiya Shankar, Who Will Get Eliminated In Pre-Finale Episode Of BB OTT 2?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been receiving a lot of love from the show buffs. It is sad to tell you all that the show is going to end in a couple of days from now.

Bigg Boss OTT 2's grand finale will be held on August 13, 2023.

It is a family week in Bigg Boss house as the housemate's parents are visiting the house to cheer up them.

BB OTT 2 Pre-Finale Week

Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar are the strong contestants of BB OTT 2. The duo has been nominated for this week's elimination. Rumours are doing the rounds that Manisha Rani might get evicted in the pre-final episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Salman Khan is seen bashing Manisha Rani in the weekend episode for her behaviour in the house.

We shouldn't be stunned if Salman evicts Manisha from the show. Will Manisha Rani really get eliminated from the show or not is yet to be seen.

