Bigg Boss OTT 2 Voting Results Week 7

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most watched shows on the small screen. Due to a huge success, the Hindi makers of Bigg Boss also started OTT last year. Currently, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is underway. Currently, the show is in its seventh week.

BB OTT 2 voting

Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for the seventh-week elimination. Manisha, Jiya and Avinash are in a safe zone in unofficial polls. Jad Hadid is at the bottom position. There is a chance for him to bid goodbye to the show.

Jad Hadid's elimination in BB OTT 2

Netizens predict that Jad Hadid will get evicted from the house this weekend. Will he really get eliminated from the show or not is yet to be seen.

