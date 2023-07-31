Elvish Could Be Bigger Than Salman Khan: Deets Inside

Actor Salman Khan is hosting the ongoing season Bigg Boss OTT season 2. We have already told you that the current season has become a massive hit on Jio Cinema.

Salman Khan's duty is to grill the contestants. Sometimes, the host may receive so much hatred from the public. In the weekend ka vaar episode, the host lashed out at Elvish about his army outside. The former is seen defaming Elvish in Saturday's episode.

Elvish's army couldn't take the criticism of trolling their demi-god. They have been trolling Salman Khan on social media. A section of the audience are hailing Salman Khan as the best host ever.

Elvish's Army started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag #UnbreakableElvishYadav. Guess what, Elvish created history with the help of his army. There were three different hashtags: #UnbreakableElvish Yadav garnered 1.05 million tweets, Elvish Army and #ElvishYadav 468k tweets.

Elvish's fans did one million tweets just in 6 hours. Even now, Elvish has been trending on social media. For sure, Elvish doesn't have a clue about these all. He is just giving everything that is the best in the game. Looking at Elvish's fan following, we do feel who is a bigger star. Is it Elvish or Salman Khan? Well, only time can reveal the answers.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominated Contestants Week 7

