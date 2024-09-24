Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Yashmi Accuses sonia of Using Relationships for Game

Bigg Boss Drama: Yashmi Fires at Sonia, Accuses Her of Using Relationships for Game

The latest promo for Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss has revealed a heated argument between Yashmi and Sonia, taking the show's drama to new heights.

Yashmi's Anger Erupts

Yashmi, visibly upset after losing the chief post, unleashed her fury on Sonia, accusing her of manipulating relationships for game advantage. "You know how to use someone," Yashmi blasted.

Sonia's Retort

Sonia swiftly countered Yashmi's accusations, sparking a war of words between the two contestants.

Prithvi and Nikhil in the Mix

Yashmi alleged that Sonia was receiving undue support from Prithvi and Nikhil in tasks, further fueling the tension.

Nominations Spark Controversy

This week's nominations have already generated controversy, with Yashmi nominating Sonia and the latter's subsequent clash with Nabeel.

Tuesday's Episode Promises More Drama

The recently released promo hints at an explosive episode, with the commotion between Yashmi and Sonia continuing unabated.

