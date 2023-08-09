Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest Voting Trend

It is time to witness a mid-week eviction in the house. For those who joined late to the story, Elvish, Jiya and Manisha Rani have been nominated for this week's elimination.

The show organisers are planning to suprise the viewers by announcing a mid-week elimination. If there is a mid-week evcition, who would get evicted from the show. Our piece of the article might give you an answer.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Elvish Yadav has entered into safe zone with the majority of votes whereas Manisha Rani is also safe but she got decent votes. Jiya Shankar is poised to be in the danger zone with the least votes.

It is being speculated that Jiya Shankar will get eliminated from the show. It is time for her to leave the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale will be held on 11 August, 2023. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates.

