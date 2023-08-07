Meet The Winner, Runner Up Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale will be held on 14 August, i.e., next Monday. The preparations for the grand finale are going on in full swing. The makers could be planning one more elimination this weekend. Yes, what you read is right.

According to media reports, Jiya, Manisha and Elvish have been nominated for last week's elimination. Rumors are doing the rounds that the show organisers are planning for mid week eviction. Jiya, Manisha and Elvish are the strongest contestants.

Leaving any contestant from these three will be tough for the audience, as these contestants have a massive fan following outside of the house.

Bigg Boss' viewers have started a guessing game on social media about the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish and Fukra are the top 2 confirmed finalists.

Of those two, one will be the winner and the other one will be the runner-up of the show. Who will be the ultimate winner of the show is yet to be known.

