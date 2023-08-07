Thagubothu Ramesh Launched The Teaser of 'Madilo Madi'

Madilo Madi is a beautiful love story starring Jai, Seenu, Sweety, Siri Ravula Chary, Sunitha in lead roles. The film is being produced by Nemukuri Jayakumar on SKLM Creations and directed by Prakash Palla. Recently, the film’s release date and first look poster were released by Baby movie director Sai Rajesh and it got a good response. Freshly, the makers have released the teaser of the film.

Thagubothu Ramesh who launched the teaser said, “I saw the teaser of Madilo Madi. It looks very promising. It’s like how young blood makes a movie with good content. The making is really amazing. I felt genuineness in the storytelling. All the best to Madilo Madi movie’s team. I wish the audience bless such a new and talented team. I want everyone to watch the movie which is going to hit the screens on August 18th.”

In this 62-second-long teaser, the pain and happiness in love are beautifully shown. It looks like a pure love story. Excellent music and background will be the main attractions for films that fall under the genre of love story. The background music in this teaser will please everyone. The visuals looked very natural. The audience got clarity about the film’s theme, after watching the teaser and it justifies the tagline Pure Love Story. With this teaser, the expectations of the movie have been increased.

It is known that the title poster released by famous fight masters Ram Lakshman got a superb response. Also, the title teaser launched by Balagam movie heroine Kavya Kalyan Ram was also well-received.

Shahrukh scored the music, while Kranthi Neela and Rajesh Madhumala handled the cinematography.