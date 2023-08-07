I Wish No Budget Film '1134' Will Become A Big Hit - Hero Nandu at the trailer launch event

As the title alone suggests, '1134' is a content-oriented movie with a unique storyline. Ssharadh Chandra Tadimeti is debuting as a director with this movie based on true events. Shot on no budget, the story is inspired by real ATM robberies in and around Hyderabad city. While the previously released first look received a superb response, the freshly released theatrical trailer created hype for the movie.

This trailer cut with a length of 2 minutes and 28 seconds is thoroughly engaging with some thrilling scenes. It’s evident through the trailer that, a series of sequential ATM robberies by three strangers with a pattern based on numbers is the story of the movie. Expectations for the film have been raised with the thrilling scenes in the trailer, though it doesn’t have heavy dialogue. The dialogue at the end, 'If everything goes as you planned, then why am I here,” hints at uniqueness in the story.

Director Ssharadh Chandra Tadimeti who penned the story has made it with high technical values to garner the attention of all sections of audiences. There are thrills in almost every sequence. As the movie is arriving soon in the month of August, the makers upped the game in promotions.

During the trailer launch event, Nandu said, “I have been friends with Ssaradh for a long time. I am happy to meet him on Friendship Day. The reason I am here today is because of our friendship. Tharun Bhaskar and Adivi Shesh are demigods and big inspirations for us. They started the trend of making these zero-budget films. Kshanam and Pelli Choopulu were made with no budgets. In fact, budget is not important, but the content is definitely important for any movie. I wish this no-budget movie will become a big hit.”

Ssaradh Chandra Tadimeti said, “We have made this movie with a lot of passion. We made it a zero-budget and no-budget movie. We did not spend anything on this film. The censor formality of this film has been completed. It got a clean U certificate. Though it’s a dark subject, we didn’t include any vulgarity or filthy words, so that every section of the audience will watch the movie. The movie explores scams happening lately.”

The movie 1134 under the banner of Ramdhuni Creations has Krishna Madupu, Phani Bhargav, Narsing Wadekar, Gangadhar Reddy, and Phani Sharma playing pivotal roles. Sri Murali Karthikeya provides the music, while Najeeb Shaik and Jitender Talakanti have taken care of the cinematography.