Shambhavi Singh recounts tough battle to convince her family to agree with her career choice

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Shambhavi Singh, who has bagged the lead role in the upcoming thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', has shared that convincing her family to agree to her career choice was one of the toughest battles she faced.

Shambhavi, who hails from Patna, said: "Entering the acting field was quite challenging for me, especially coming from a small town where pursuing a career in acting was not easy as everyone used to think it is not a stable profession. My father was initially against the idea, and convincing my family was one of the toughest battles I’ve faced."

"Even after convincing my parents, it was a challenge to get a good role, and coming to Mumbai and managing things by myself was a big task. Although I had done one show before, landing the lead role in ‘10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak’ is a monumental achievement for me," she said.

Sharing details about her character, Shambhavi said: "I am playing Preeti, which is a very different character than the one I played before. I hope the viewers will like the show and shower love on my character. Starting my career with a show on such a prestigious channel is a fantastic opportunity. I am thrilled about the show, particularly because of its unique and compelling storyline.”

The show also starring Rajveer Singh, Aayushi Bhave, and Krip Suri will air in June on Star Bharat.

