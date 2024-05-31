Gurpreet Ghuggi cites 'increased professionalism' behind growth of Punjabi film industry

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film 'Ni Main Sass Kutni 2', feels the graph of the Punjabi film industry has gone up with an increase in professionalism.

Gurpreet, who first starred in the 2002 Punjabi movie 'Jee Aayan Nu' featuring Harbhajan Mann and Priya Gill in the lead roles, has acted in films like 'Asa Nu Maan Watna Da', 'Yaaran Naal Baharan', 'Mera Pind', 'Carry On Jatta', and 'Ardaas Karaan', among many others.

On the changes he saw in the Punjabi film industry over the years, Gurpreet told IANS: "I have been witnessing the Punjabi film industry for over 20 years now. When our first picture was released on 14 to 15 screens, we thought it was a great deal that we were being shown in so many cities. Today, our films are released on 1,400-1,500 screens... What bigger development can we see than this?"

"Earlier we used to be happy that our films were released in 15 cities, but today Punjabi films are getting released in 25 countries. Yet we wonder why the films are not being released in more countries. I have seen all these developments... I have seen the graph going up," he added.

Speaking about the budget and business of Punjabi films these days, Gurpreet said: "Today, movies are being made with a budget of Rs 20-25 crore and they are doing business of Rs 100 crore. Now we have added grandeur, VFX, and the market has also increased. There is more professionalism today and I am very happy for that."

Directed by Mohit Banwait, 'Ni Main Sass Kutni 2' also stars Tanvi Nagi, Karamjit Anmol, Nirmal Rishi, Nisha Bano, and Anita Devgan.

The film will hit the theatres on June 7.

