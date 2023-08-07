Bigg Boss Makers Don't Want Abhishek Malhan As A Winner: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan is one of the most popular contestants in the house. Abhishek has been strugging to win Bigg Boss OTT 2 since day one. Abhishek seems to be feeling insecure.

Yes, what you read is right. The other contestant who is equally popular is none other Elvish Yadav. He made a wild card entry into the house. Chances are less for Elvish to lift the trophy, even though he gets massive votes from his followers and fans.

It appears that Bigg Boss doesn't want Abhishek Malhan to be the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. If you are wondering why, we tell you all that Fukra is totally confused about the game or winning the show.

Abhishek gave a friendship band to Pooja Bhatt. He is seen apologising to Bebika Dhurve, who questioned Elvish about his negative PR.

Looks like the show's organisers are continuously bashing and confusing Abhishek. Doesn't Bigg Boss want Fukra to lift the trophy? These signs indicate that the show organisers are trying to make Abhishek bad on the show.

Will Fukra really win or not? We will get to know on August 14, 2023. For the first time, Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale is going to be held on a Monday.

