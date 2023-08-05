Jad Hadid Or Avinash Sachdev: Who Will Get Evicted In Pre-Finale Week

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting concluded on 13 August. As of now, there are eight contestants in the house: Abhishek, Elvish, Jiya, Manisha, Bebika, Pooja, Jad and Avinash.

If you have watched any of the previous Bigg Boss seasons, you would know the show makers give a chance only for the five contestants to be in the final week.

Fukra, Elvish, Jiya, Bebika and Manisha are the confirmed finalists of the season. The other remaining contestants Pooja, Jad and Avinash, who would be getting evicted from the house.

Pooja Bhatt is safe. She may also reach the final week, as she hasn't been nominated for elimination this week. Jad Hadid and Avinash have been nominated. They are in the bottom position with the least votes.

Jad or Avinash will get evicted during the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

