BB OTT 2: Shocking Eviction In Pre-Finale Week

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is gearing up for the seventh-week elimination in the house. The host Salman is going to be back on the sets to school the contestants. It is going to be a pre-final week in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Jiya, Manisha, Jad and Avinash have been nominated for elimination. It is going to be a tough elimination this week in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

According to reports, Jiya and Manisha are safe. They will be reaching the final round. Jad and Avinash might leave the house in the weekend episode. Only five contestants will make it to the top five finalists but there are eight contestants in the house.

Jad or Avinash might bid goodbye to the show. One of these two won't be in the final round next week.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

