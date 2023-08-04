Karan Kundra Predicts Top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Former contestant Karan Kundra seems to be following the show of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He seems to have got his own favourite contestants in Bigg Boss.

Karan Kundra predicts that Elvish, Abhishek and Jiya are going to be the top three of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT 2.

Elvish, Abhishek and Jiya are the strong contestants in the ongoing season. Each and every contestant in the house are given stiff competition in the house to win the title.

The show buffs predict that the finale biggest battle is going to be different this year between Fukra and Elvish.

Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 2? Let us know in the comments section below.