Double Elimination In Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Bigg Boss is gearing up to return with its new season 16. The preparations for Bigg Boss 16 are going in full swing. Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming in Jio Cinema. It is going to end on 13 August.

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get a chance to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Who will be the ultimate winner of BB OTT 2 has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Bigg Boss makers are said to be planning for double elimination for this weekend episode. If makers really plan for double eviction, then, Jad and Avinash would get evicted from the house.

They are going to be the last contestants of this season to face eviction. The rest of the contestants will be going to the finale round.

