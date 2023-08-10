bigg boss ott 2 final voting rules

It has been more than five weeks since Bigg Boss OTT 2 went on air. The show hosted by Salman Khan is going to end in another three days. Bigg Boss viewers predicted the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is none other than Elvish. On the other hand, Elvish is leading with massive votes in unofficial polls, followed by Fukra and Manisha.

Bigg Boss makers understood that they may face a problem with voting results as Elvish and Abhishek are getting massive support from their fans and the audience. Bigg Boss introduced new rules for finale voting.

Any show buff who wants to vote for their favourite contestant can vote only once for one contestant from one ID. Multiple voting applies for one vote to multiple contestants from one ID. One vote for a contestant will be counted from one ID and even if you vote multiple times to the same contestant, the voting doesn't get increased.

Elvish and Abhishek are the top two positions in unofficial polls. The final battle is going to be between Elvish and Abhishek. Who do you think will win the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy?

