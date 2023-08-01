Bigg Boss Might Push These Two Contestants Into Top 5 Without Even Efforts, Details Inside

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been making the headlines since the show went on air. In another couple of days, we all are going to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Yes, the grand finale of the ongoing season will be held in the second week of August. The show's viewers are pretty excited for the family week, as their favorite contestants' family members are visiting the house to cheer up and motivate their respective family members.

Meet Bigg Boss' Favorite contestants

Bigg Boss is said to be showing partially to Bebika and Pooja Bhatt. In a recent incident during the time of nominations, Bigg Boss saved Pooja and Bebika from eviction. They are not on the nomination list.

Netizens are alleging that it was fixed. Predictable nominations have happened. Anti-fans are calling it the most scripted show. Netizens who observed the incident said that Bigg Boss might even push Bebika and Pooja Bhatt to the top five with or without explanations.

Probably, Bebika and Pooja Bhatt will get eliminated from the show before the final round. Let's wait and see.

