BB OTT 2: Will Elvish Be Able To Beat Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav made a wild card entry into the house recently. Looks like Elvish is going to create history in the house. We have already told you Bigg Boss OTT grand finale is going to be held on 13 August, 2023.

This year is going to the biggest battle between Elvish and regular contestant Abhishek, who has been in the house since day one. Elvish has been getting a lot of support from his fans and followers, and has been in the news since he entered the show.

If there is any chance of a wild card contestant winning Bigg Boss, then it is going to be this season of Bigg Boss OTT. Elvish might clinch the title.

He is going to create a record with a massive vote as well as winning the show as a wild card contestant.

