Avinash Sachdev Or Falaq Naaz: Who Will Get Evicted From BB OTT?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been garnering a lot of love and adulation from the show's viewers. The reality show has become a huge success on Jio Cinema and that's why the makers extended it further by naming seven contestants (Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia and others) as wild card entries. Things have been spiced up by them.

BB OTT 4th week elimination

Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting to know who is going to get evicted from the house. For those who are unversed, the nominated contestants for elimination in the fourth week are Avinash Sachdev, Falak Naaz, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhruve. All are in the safe zone except Avinash and Falak.

Who will be getting evicted from the BB OTT? Is it Avinash or Falaq? Who do you think has more chances to leave the house? Do let us know in the comments section below.

