Bigg Boss Warns Elvish Yadav: Deets Inside

Youtuber Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entrant. The contestant has had a good amount of fan following. His fans are rooting for him thoroughly. If you are thinking why Bigg Boss has warned Elvish Yadav, find out the reason.

Bigg Boss upset with Elvish Yadav

It has been three weeks since Bigg Boss OTT 2 went on air. Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shakar, Bebika Dhruve, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani have emerged as the most popular contestants in the house. They don't have any clue about their fan following outside of the house.

Elvish Yadav is seen talking about Abhishek Malhan's popularity outside of the house and discussing a few things with the housemates. Bigg Boss is said to have warned Elvish by sending a note to him via the store room.

It is speculated that Bigg Boss commanded him not to talk anything about the picture outside. Will Elvish be able to control his tongue or not is yet to be seen.

