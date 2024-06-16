TV stars Juhi Parmar, Munmun Dutta, Arti Singh, others post unseen pics with their 'hero' fathers

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Television celebrities Juhi Parmar, Ulka Gupta, Munmun Dutta, Arti Singh, and others on Sunday greeted their dads on Father's Day, expressing their love for their 'papa.'

'Bigg Boss 5' winner Juhi Parmar took to Instagram and shared photos with her father.

The actress wrote: "Papa, you are that rock that keeps us all going! I still love it jab aap mujhe daante ho, because kids truly will always remain kids for their parents. And Samairra's answer to everything is her Nana. The two of your projects are endless! We are blessed to have you fill in every gap in our lives with infinite love! Happy Father's Day, Papa!"

Ulka Gupta, who plays Janvi in Zee TV's show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere,' said in a statement: "My dad has always been my best friend and the best guide for my career. One of the best memories that I have with him is having theatrical classes with him at home as he is a trained theatre artist himself. Our common love for acting got us very close to each other."

"The best gift or the blessing I have received from him is that he never differentiated between me and my brother, brought both of us up in the same way and gave us wings to fly. The love that I have for him is unparalleled and I love him from the bottom of my heart. Now that I have shifted to another house in Mumbai since its closer to my current set, but I visit him often. I have bought something special for him this Father’s Day, I hope he likes it," added Ulka.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress Munmun Dutta wrote: "June 11 was 6 years since he passed away...and it still feels fresh...Best Dad."

Jasmin Bhasin dropped a photo in which her father can be seen kissing the diva's cheek. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day papa."

Screenwriter and TV host Haarsh Limbachiyaa was tagged in his son Laksh's post, which included unseen pictures of the father-son duo.

The caption read: "My hero, my best friend, aur mein jaise bolta rehta hoon... 'Mere papaaaaa'."

Arti Singh, who recently married businessman Dipak, shared photos with her late father and her brother, Krushna Abhishek.

She wrote: "I miss you both.. wish u were there to see the biggest day of my life. But I know u both and mom was around to bless me. I love u daddy and papa. To hv 2 fathers and still hy none of them I don't know what to say . I love u both so much."

Anita Hassanandani shared photos with her husband and son from their recent vacation.

She wrote: "Swipe to know the sole purpose of my marriage!! #happyfathersday Best weekend 2024."

Reem Sameer Shaikh penned a note, saying, "Happy Father's Day@sameer_instagrm I don't need to write much, you already know how much I love you. (Main hu papa ki pari)."

