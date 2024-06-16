Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in 22 rivers in China

Beijing, June 16 (IANS) Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in 22 rivers in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the regional hydrology centre reported on Sunday.

According to the centre, a total of 30 hydrologic stations in 22 rivers in Guangxi reported water levels between 0.03 and 2.63 metres above the warning levels, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Hezhou hydrologic station of the Hejiang River reported the largest flooding in a decade.

From 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, heavy rains lashed about half a dozen prefecture-level cities in Guangxi, including Hechi, Liuzhou, Yulin, Hezhou and Baise.

One township in the city of Hechi and another in the city of Liuzhou saw precipitation of around 140 mm within the day.

The centre also predicted that the water levels in some swollen local rivers will continue to rise by up to one metre in the next 24 hours.

