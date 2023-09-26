Tusshar Kapoor, Sherlyn Chopra visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor and model Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, to seek the blessings of Bappa on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

The country is celebrating ‘Ganeshotsav’ from September 19. ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ is heard across the country, and people are dancing their hearts to the tunes of dhol and drums.

The video from the pandal showsTussharwalking towards the temple amid security. He can be seen wearing a white plain kurta pyjama, and walking barefoot to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh.

He can be seen obliging fans for a selfie, and also getting clicked by the paparazzi.

On the other hand,Sherlyn could be seen wearing an ethnic plain white suit, paired with bandhani print red dupatta. She accessorised the look with red bangles, a red bindi, and jhumkas.

In neutral makeup and head covered with dupatta, the actress could be seen saying “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. She also obliged fans for a selfie.

Sherlynhas worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, and made her film debut in 2002 American film, ‘Beeper’. In July 2012, she gained attention after appearing nude for American Playboy magazine. She was also a contestant in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2009.

She has appeared in movies ‘Time Pass’, ‘Red Swastik’ and ‘Game’.

Tussharis the son of actor Jeetendra. He has done movies like- ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, ‘Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa’, ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, ‘Khakee’, ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘The Dirty Picture’. He has recently produced ‘Laxmii’, and ‘Maarrich’.

