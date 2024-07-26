Tusshar Kapoor portrays 'Panauti' in 'Dus June Kii Raat'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming series, 'Dus June Kii Raat', was unveiled on Friday, promising a solid mix of humour and thrill.

The show stars Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead roles and is set against the backdrop of Raniganj.

The show follows the story of Panauti ‘Bhagyesh’, a man known for his bad luck.

The residents of Raniganj prefer to stay home rather than risk crossing paths with him. Bhagyesh dreams of reopening his father’s theatre and restoring his family’s legacy.

His journey is filled with unexpected, uproarious twists and turns, plunging him into one outrageous predicament after another.

Speaking about the show, Tusshar, who will be seen portraying ‘Panauti’, said: “When I first read the script of 'Dus June Kii Raat', I was instantly intrigued by the character and its narrative. It is a unique blend of comedy, drama, and suspense, promising a fun watch for audiences. I am super stoked to be back in my favourite genre of comedy with this series, and I am confident that viewers will enjoy it as well.”

The series is directed by Tabrez Khan.

Priyanka said: “Before this show came to me, I was actively looking for roles that would challenge me and explore my capabilities as an actor. This series does exactly that, and I'm super excited to be a part of it. This character is a lot more than what meets the eye -- deeply layered and nuanced, which made me want to embody her.”

'Dus June Kii Raat' drops on JioCinema Premium on August 4.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.