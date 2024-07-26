IOC chief shows "full confidence in French authorities" after rail sabotage in Paris

Paris, July 26 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, Thomas Bach said that he has "full confidence" in the French authorities after the host nation's high-speed rail network was hit by malicious acts including arson attacks, hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

A series of fire incidents hit French high-speed rail lines, disrupting traffic on several routes.

"I don't have concerns. We have full confidence in the French authorities," Back told media at the Olympic Village.

French security forces are hunting the people behind the attacks that hobbled the country's high-speed rail network, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

"Early this morning, acts of sabotage were carried out in a prepared and coordinated manner on SNCF installations... The consequences on the rail network are massive and serious.

"I think of all the French people, all the families, who were preparing to go on vacation. I share their anger and salute their patience, their understanding and the civic-mindedness they demonstrate.

"Our intelligence services and law enforcement are mobilised to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts," Attal posted on X.

Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amelie Oudea-Castera "condemned malicious acts against the SNCF", France's national state-owned railway company, and said, "I really want to condemn in the strongest possible terms, it is truly appalling. Playing against the Games is playing against France, against your camp, against your country."

