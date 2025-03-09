Tushar Lall on composing score for 'Nadaaniyan': Had a lot of fun working on it

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Celebrated music composer Tushar Lall is stepping into the mainstream spotlight with Shauna Gautam's "Nadaaniyan", starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor.

Tushar crafted the background music for the film, showcasing a unique blend of orchestral elements infused with contemporary Gen Z influences.

Talking about what inspired him, Tushar Lall said, "The motive itself was a major inspiration for me because it’s rare to combine something as contemporary as Gen Z with orchestral elements for added drama. This film gave me the opportunity to do both, which was incredible. I found it to be a unique space to explore, and I had a lot of fun working on it. The project had the grandeur and big orchestral elements characteristic of a Dharma film, while also incorporating remixes of the Miss Briganza theme from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Bringing these two worlds together was definitely challenging, but I believe we found a space where they could coexist seamlessly. It was an exciting and rewarding experience."

He was also asked, “Nadaaniyan features a fresh Gen Z version of the iconic Miss Braganza theme from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. What was the creative process behind reimagining this classic theme, and how did you balance nostalgia with contemporary elements?"

To this, he replied, "For Miss Braganza, there has been a noticeable shift in her role—from being one of the main characters to becoming a mentor to the students. As a result, the tone of the Miss Braganza theme had to align more with the students, who are young Gen Z kids attending an affluent school in Delhi. This naturally required a blend of contemporary elements while still preserving the effeminate essence of Miss Braganza. To achieve this, I incorporated a lot of synths and played around with the iconic vocals—'Miss Braganza, Aha!'—almost remixing them and using them as a sample in the score."

Tushar added, "I manipulated these elements to enhance comedic timing and create lighthearted moments in the film. Recording Miss Braganza in the studio was a surreal experience because we’ve all grown up watching 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Repurposing such an iconic theme for the score felt both nostalgic and creatively exciting."

