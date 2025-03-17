'Tumko Meri Kasam' co-stars Esha Deol & Adah Sharma enjoy a fun buggy ride

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) "Tumko Meri Kasam" co-stars Esha Deol and Adah Sharma were seen enjoying a buggy ride. These two ladies were accompanied by fellow actors - Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh.

Esha shared a video of her buggy ride with Adah on social media as the two indulged in some chit-chat.

The 'Dhoom' actress revealed that their video had been shot by none other than Anupam Kher.

Esha penned the caption, "Keep guessing what @adah_ki_adah & I are chatting about, and don’t forget to watch our film 'Tumko Meri Kasam' on 21st March in cinemas...Also, this video is shot by none other than @anupampkher ji who was in the buggy in front of us also features @ishwaksingh who probably wants some much-needed silence due to non-stop jabbering from his co passenger yours truly on our flight."

Recently, talking about the project, Ishwak revealed that "Tumko Meri Kasam" beautifully highlights the importance of finding the right partner.

Ishwak shared, “Tumko Meri Kasam is a story that beautifully highlights the importance of finding the right person for yourself. It isn’t just about love but about how a partner can influence your life, dreams, and choices. It’s a story that many will connect with because, at some point, we all question what makes a relationship truly right for us.”

"Tumko Meri Kasam" goes beyond the typical love story, delving into the emotional and practical aspects of relationships. The film examines the dynamics of companionship, compatibility, and the role of fate in bringing two people together.

The movie is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain. The movie talks about the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues.

Made under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt, "Tumko Meri Kasam," also stars Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney as the ancillary cast.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.