Justin Bieber says he feels like he’s ‘drowning’

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber seems to be overwhelmed with the developments in his life, personal or professional life, that the singer hasn’t yet cleared.

The singer reflected on his own emotions, and shared a lengthy, all-caps musing on Instagram in which he admitted he felt like he was “drowning” as he said he must strive to “let hate go”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He shared, “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it”.

As per ‘People’, the singer then said that hiding the hate made him feel like he’s been “drowning” as he’s felt “unsafe to acknowledge it”.

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced,” he concluded his cryptic post.

Last week the ‘Stay’ singer also used his Instagram Stories to open up about times he has previously doubted himself.

Justin earlier shared, “People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, Damn if only they knew my thoughts”.

He also said that he felt “unequipped and unqualified most days”.

Meanwhile, on March 8, Bieber shared another vague post about having “nothing to prove”, possibly referring to fans’ growing concerns about his health.

The two-time Grammy winner shared, "We have nothing to prove today, just the gift of life today to accept and (receive). Nothing is owed to us and we (don’t) owe anyone anything”. He accompanied his musings with Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song ‘Sir Duke’.

