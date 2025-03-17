Shefali Shah's trip to Manali is all about self-love

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah took off for a trip to Manali. Sharing her experience on social media, the 'Delhi Crime' star revealed that she found traveling with herself extremely interesting.

Shefali wrote, "Silence is addictive, and so is solitude. When I took my first solo trip in December, I decided I’d travel a lot this year, and yet I also thought this was a one-off fluke solo trip, an odd instance that happens once in many, many years. But to my pleasant surprise, I’ve done pretty well. Traveling with yourself is very interesting. I don’t think I’ve found a couple more in sync."

She added, "I said, “Pade rehte hain.” She said, “Fine.” I said, “Walk par chalein?” She said, “Sure.” We even agreed on the temperature of the room and the side of the bed and happily shared the shower. We watched the mountains together, felt a wave of vertigo and exhilaration as we hung 8,000 feet in the sky over our heads and the Dhauladhar range. We liked the same bracelets from a lost-in-time shop. We walked through winding lanes, pine forests, and snow. We shared the nothingness of the skylit room and a secret rendezvous in the kitchen, eating under a spotlight as the chefs moved around silently, doing their bit."

The 'Three of US' actress added that despite enjoying the solitude, she wished to share her every experience with her loved ones. She revealed that she forced her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah to join her.

Shefali revealed, "I don’t regret my solo time, but I’m not going to shy away from accepting that every time I experience something, I want to share it with them. That moment, that fragrance, that vision passes, and no matter how many pictures I share, the experience can’t be translated nor experienced via photographs. So this time, I tried my luck. I asked Vipul to join me. I cajoled, coaxed, and convinced him to come. I realized that no matter how much I romanticize it, we have never done anything spontaneously or on a whim."

The photos dropped by Shefali on her IG show her making the most of her time in Manali.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.