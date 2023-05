May 01, 2023

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government announced the Dearness Allowances (DAs) for the state government employees on Monday. The government issued GO MS No. 66 (for employees) and GO MS No. 67 (for pensioners) dated May 01, 2023 and approved the dearness relief (DR) of 2.73 percent. Every government employee and pensioner will get dearness allowance and dearness relief from July 01, 2023 onwards.